On the night of May 9, the occupiers launched 25 missiles at the territory of Ukraine, 23 were shot down by air defence forces (details, photos)

On the night of May 9, air defence destroyed 23 cruise missiles out of 25 launched by the Russian aggressor. "On the night of the "sacred" May 9, the occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with sea- and air-launched cruise missiles. In two waves of shelling of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers launched 25 Kalibr and X-101/X-555 cruise missiles. 23 of them were destroyed by the air defence of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with the components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine."

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

On May 8, at around 22.00, the occupiers launched eight Kalibr cruise missiles into eastern Ukraine from carriers in the Black Sea. All the missiles were destroyed by the air defence forces and means of the 'East' Air Command. Around 04.00 am on May 9, the occupiers launched 17 X-101/X-555 air-launched cruise missiles from strategic aircraft - four Tu-95MS from the Caspian Sea.

The air defence forces and means of the "Centre" Air Command destroyed 14 cruise missiles, and another one in the area of responsibility of the "South" Air Command. A total of 15 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were destroyed.

On the night of May 9, 2023, the occupiers launched a total of 25 Kalibr and X-101/X-555 cruise missiles, 23 of which were destroyed by the Air Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Recall that on the night of May 8, the occupiers launched 35 drones in the Kyiv region and 8 missiles in the Odesa region.

