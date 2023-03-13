NASA showed a unique photo of the sunset on Mars

The NASA team has published a fresh image of the sunset on Mars, taken by the Ingenuity drone. The photo shows the sunset against the backdrop of the Jezero crater, where the drone operates. This photo was taken by a high-resolution colour camera located on the lower edge of the Ingenuity fuselage.

Usually, this camera is used to take pictures of the Martian terrain, but this time the drone managed to capture an extraordinary image. The photo was published on the mission's website.

During the flight, the drone travelled 496 metres and reached a maximum altitude of 12 metres. In total, the drone has now flown more than 10,000 metres on Mars.

Earlier, NASA showed a picture of mysterious deposits in craters on Mars, which was taken by the HiRise device of the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. Earlier, NASA also showed a photo of sunlight on Mars breaking through the clouds.

