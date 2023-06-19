A massive fire broke out at the Central Mechanical Repair Plant in Moscow (video)

On June 19, a large-scale fire broke out in Moscow on the territory of the Central Mechanical Repair Plant in Kuzminki, near Ryazansky Prospekt.

According to local telegram channels, the roof of a workshop undergoing reconstruction caught fire.

"The area and reasons are being clarified," the statement said.

Read also: Before the explosion, they boasted of shelling Ukraine: a "cotton" occurred in Belgorod at night (video, photos)

Video of the day

Residents of Moscow posted photos and videos from the scene of the fire, with black smoke visible from all corners of the Russian capital.

The press service of the russian Emergency Situations Ministry in Moscow added that a four-story administrative building on Ryazansky Prospekt caught fire. It is currently undergoing reconstruction.

"Fire and rescue units are working at the scene. There have been no reports of any injuries," the Emergencies Ministry said.

On June 18, a fire broke out in a hospital for veterans under construction in the Bryansk region of Russia. The version that it was a sabotage is being considered.

If you wish to stay updated on the latest news regarding the war and events in Ukraine, you may consider subscribing to our Telegram channel!