The oldest phallic pendant, 42 thousand years old, was found in Mongolia (photo)

Archaeologists in northern Mongolia have found the oldest phallic artifact in the world, a penis-shaped pendant that is 42 thousand years old.

According to Scientific Reports, an international team of archaeologists found a graphite artifact during excavations at the Tolbor-21 monument, which is the oldest three-dimensional image of a phallus ever found in Eurasia.

Experts reported that the artifact was a pendant or pendant carved from graphite.

"Graphite was a rare material and was not used in this region at the time," Solange Pirot, lead author of the study and an archaeologist at the University of Bordeaux and the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) in France, told Live Science.

During the excavations, the archaeologists also found other pendants made of serpentinite, talcite, and steatite.

