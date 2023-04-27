Children conceived by a robot are born for the first time in the world

Specialists from Barcelona-based startup Overture Life have created a sperm injection robot. It was able to automate the process of in vitro fertilization, which resulted in the birth of the first children this year.

The procedure used donor eggs, which were implanted into patients' uteruses after fertilization. As a result, the women gave birth to two healthy girls, MIT Technology Review reports.

Read also: Artificial uterus: EctoLife presents the concept of a plant for growing children

It is noted that when developing the robot, engineers used a vibrating needle - it pierces the egg and deposits sperm in it. The technology turned out to be so simple that even an engineer with no experience in infertility medicine could use it with the help of a Sony PlayStation controller (the study is described in detail here).

Video of the day

The publication notes that automation and robotics can make IVF procedures more efficient and cheaper, as well as reduce the workload of specialists. This will allow the latter to focus on other aspects of treatment and provide a more personalized approach to the patient.

You may also be interested in how scientists from the United Kingdom have for the first time compiled an "infallible formula" for male orgasm - no one has done so before.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!