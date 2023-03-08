The Ministry of Health of Ukraine recommended that citizens strictly follow the doctor's instructions and advise when taking medicines. The Ministry of Health has informed what absolutely cannot be done when taking medications.

The Ministry noted that a prescription issued by the doctor regulates the medication regimen. It takes into account the individual characteristics of the patient's body.

What are the prohibitions when taking medication:

Do not arbitrarily reduce or change the dosage of medications prescribed by your doctor, even if you feel better. It is especially dangerous to do this when taking antibiotics. This threatens antibiotic resistance: the bacteria adapt, and the next time this antibiotic won't help you.

It is absolutely prohibited to drink alcohol while taking medication. Practice shows that such a combination causes the greatest complications.

Do not use medicines that have expired. The least "evil" from this is ineffective treatment, in the worst case, you will cause irreparable harm to your health.

Do not take several medicines at the same time, if they are to be taken separately. Even medications that are harmless to the body, if taken at the same time, will put a lot of strain on the stomach and liver.

In no case should you use prescription drugs without a doctor's prescription.

The Ministry of Health added: only a medical professional can choose the correct active substance, duration of treatment, frequency, and mode of administration, a dosage that is effective and at the same time safe, determine whether the drugs you are taking are compatible with each other, and prevent possible negative consequences.

