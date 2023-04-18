The Ministry of Defense warned Ukrainians about a Russian fake about military commissars

The occupiers are trying to discredit the work of Ukrainian military commissions by spreading false information. Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar warns about this.

According to her, the Russians are spreading fakes online. The official reported this on her Telegram channel.

It is noted that the occupiers are spreading information as if the territorial procurement centers do not have the status of a legal entity.

"A few years ago, they started it in relation to other state institutions," Malyar wrote.

However, the activities of military commissars are carried out within the legal framework. They have all the necessary rights to work.

Institutions are also legal entities under public law and therefore have independent balance sheets and registration accounts in the Treasury.

"However, groundless accusations against them definitely play into the hands of our enemies and can mislead the citizens of Ukraine and harm our defense capabilities," Malyar emphasized.

It will be recalled that the Cabinet of Ministers approved the updated Procedure for the reservation of conscripts during martial law. By the corresponding resolution, the Cabinet of Ministers determined the criteria for assigning enterprises to the list critical for the reservation of employees from mobilization.

