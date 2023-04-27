In Melitopol, on the morning of April 27, unidentified persons blew up 42-year-old collaborator Oleksandr Mishchenko, who was appointed by the occupation authorities as the "head of the Priazovsk police department".

This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov. According to him, the explosion occurred at 5:20 a.m. near the entrance of an apartment building at 67 Heroiv Ukrayiny Street.

"Another traitor of the Kremlin is dead. The morning of one of the collaborators of Melitopol region began with a loud ticket to the hospital. The explosion, which was heard by residents of the central part of Melitopol at 5:20 a.m., occurred at the entrance of an apartment building at 67 Heroiv Ukrainy Street. According to preliminary data, a "sick leave" was issued to one of the leaders of the occupation police who betrayed Ukraine and defected to the enemy. The path of every collaborator is predictable: yesterday betrayal, today panic, tomorrow reprisal," he added.

Later, Fedorov clarified that collaborator Oleksandr Mishchenko went to the concert to the kobzon.

"Before the full-scale invasion, Mishchenko was the head of the Pryazovia police department. After the occupation, not only did he defect to the enemy, but he also persuaded his employees to become traitors. This morning he left the house on the wrong foot. He died in the hospital.

According to the Telegram channel RIA Melitopol, Mishchenko provided security for the "head of the military-civilian administration of Melitopol" Halyna Danylchenko during mass events.

Kremlin propaganda resources report that an explosive device went off. Mishchenko allegedly came out of the entrance of the building at 67 Heroiv Ukrayiny Street, after which an explosion occurred.

As a reminder, on April 3, in Russian-occupied Melitopol, the car of Maksym Zubarev, who had previously been appointed by the occupation authorities as the "head" of the village of Yakymivka, was blown up.

In late March, a car carrying a local collaborator, Serhiy Skovyrko, was blown up in Melitopol.

