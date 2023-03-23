Collaborator blown up in Melitopol - media (video)

In Melitopol, the morning began with an explosion on Ivan Alekseev Street, near the fire station. It was probably an improvised explosive. The victim sustained a mine-blast injury. According to preliminary data, a car with a local collaborator, Serhiy Skovyrko, was blown up.

The occupation administration, as usual, blames Ukrainians for this incident, claiming that the purpose of the explosion was to destabilise the situation. The explosion is called a "terrorist attack", and the occupiers' representative, Vladimir Rogov, claims that it was an "element of intimidation".

According to reports, the explosion damaged a car belonging to Serhiy Skovyrko, a former 'district police chief' in Melitopol who served in the occupation administration. He had left his car near the fire station to prevent a possible explosive device.

Earlier, a KAMAZ truck with Russian occupants inside overturned in the Belgorod region.

