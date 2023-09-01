Ancient stone effigies discovered in Aztec temple in Mexico (photo)

Archaeologists in Mexico have discovered a pile of stone objects at a former Aztec site. The artefacts were inside a stone chest.

The Aztecs probably used a collection of stone figurines depicting people as offerings. This is reported by Live Science.

It is noted that 15 objects were found on the site of the former Templo Major temple, which once served as the temple complex of Tenochtitlan, the capital of the Aztec Empire. Spanish troops destroyed the temple in 1521, and now the Mexico City Cathedral is located on this site.

Fourteen of the artefacts depict men and the smallest of the group depicts a woman. All of the figurines are made in the Mezcal style associated with an early Mesoamerican culture that once existed in Guerrero, a state in southern Mexico.

In addition to the figurines, the chest contained two rattlesnake earrings, 186 green metamorphic beads, snails, shells and sea corals.

