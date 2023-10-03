Skeletons of mammoths 20 thousand years old discovered in Mexico

More than 200 mammoth skeletons were discovered during the construction of an airport in Mexico. According to experts, these skeletons may be 10 to 20 thousand years old.

It is believed that these mammoths could have been trapped in a swamp, where they were driven by people during the hunt. Currently, construction work has been suspended and archaeological excavations have begun, which experts hope will help solve the mystery of the disappearance of this unique species.

