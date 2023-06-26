Remains of 400-year-old ship found in Mexico (photo)

Archaeologists in Mexico have found the remains of a wooden ship that may be 400 years old. Scientists have found that it could be a brigantine.

According to HeritageDaily, the excavations were carried out by researchers from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) in the city of Chalco de Diaz Covarrubias.

During the excavations, they found seven pieces of wood about a meter long and 25 cm wide. This wood dates back to 1521.

Since the wood had a curvature on the outside, the researchers suggest that they may be from a brigantine-type vessel. This is a two-masted sailing vessel that was used by conquerors from Spain in those days.

The researchers noted that historical accounts show how the Spanish built a fleet of small-hulled brigantine-type vessels to capture the Great Lakes in 1521.

During the excavations, INAH scientists also discovered the remains of a settlement at a depth of 2.5 meters. The settlement was located on the northeastern shore of Lake Chalco near the ruins of the ancient city of Tlatilco Tlapacoya.

