Remains of 1600-year-old settlement with artesian well discovered in Mexico (photo)

Archaeologists discovered the village of Teotihuacan 48 km northeast of Mexico City. They found structural elements such as canals, floors, rams, stone rows, post holes and an artesian well.

They also discovered the remains of three human burials, two adults and one juvenile, accompanied by several polished boxes with a ring base. This is reported by Interesting Engineering.

"Thanks to these new findings, the existence of a village that lived in Teotihuacan in the Tlatelolco area has been consolidated and demonstrated," the archaeologists concluded.

According to the ceramics found, the village of Teotihuacan dates back to 450-650 AD, which corresponds to the Classic period, between the Late Xolalpan (350-550 AD) and Metepec (550-600 AD) phases.

It is one of the archaeological sites with the longest history of research in Mexico. Much of the knowledge about the site, its art and its culture is derived from Aztec sources. The city flourished between 100 BC and 650 AD, long before the arrival of the Aztecs in the 1400s.

