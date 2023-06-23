Archaeologists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico have reported the discovery of a previously unknown Maya city located in the jungles of the Yucatan Peninsula. The information was published on the website of the Mexican government.

According to scientists, the discovered settlement was an important regional center between 250 and 1000 years ago. The ruins of this ancient city are located on the territory of the modern Balamku National Reserve, located in the state of Campeche.

This area was previously poorly studied due to dense vegetation and jungle. However, thanks to the use of LiDAR laser devices installed on the aircraft, the researchers were able to scan the area and draw up a detailed map that helped to identify archaeological sites. It was thanks to this research that the Maya city, which was named Okomtun, was discovered.

Okomtun, which translates to "stone column" in the Maya language, contained tall pyramids about 50 meters high. According to archaeologists, in addition to the ruins of the pyramids, the remains of stone columns, squares, round streets, and other structures were also found on the site.

Not far from the river, the researchers also discovered the remains of altars that were presumably used during religious rites. In the center of the city, they discovered a playground for tlachtli, a Maya cult ball game.

This discovery will allow researchers to gain new insights into the life and culture of the Maya tribe, as well as expand knowledge of the ancient history of Mexico.

