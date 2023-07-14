Archaeologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) have announced the start of their research into a previously unknown cave located near the city of Chemuyil in the state of Quintana Roo, in the eastern part of the Yucatan Peninsula.

This is reported by Naked Science.

During the research in the most remote area of the cave, archaeologists found three objects that are tentatively dated to the late postclassical Maya period (1200-1521 AD). The first object is a monochromatic ceramic vessel made crudely. It has one of the two handles preserved and the base has a concave cavity, which is typical for ceramics of that time.

The found spherical pottery has a similar quality to the previous object and was found broken. The root of a tree growing on the surface of the cave was used to press it against the rock. Both vessels were placed above natural niches in the cave, possibly in places where water dripped from stalactites.

The third object differs significantly from the previous ones: it is also a ceramic vessel with three conical legs. It was located near a reservoir, which, according to preliminary estimates, had a constant flow in the lower part of the cave. The vessel was initially placed upside down and surrounded by stones, which allows archaeologists to conclude that it was something like a sacrificial offering. The first two vessels were used for the ritual collection of clean water flowing from stalactites.

It should be noted that the Maya actively used karst caves for various purposes, the main one being sacred.

