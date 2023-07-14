In a cave near Chichen Itza, an ancient Mayan city, archaeologists have made a discovery that reveals some of the secrets of civilization after the arrival of the Spanish conquerors. The wooden canoe that was found contains skeletons of people and animals, which indicates that it was used for ritual purposes.

The discovery was made in 2021 at a depth of 4.6 meters in an underwater cave. Archaeologists saw 38 skeletal remains, including a human foot bone, as well as the bones of an armadillo, dog, turkey and eagle, REUTERS reports.

The large number of armadillo bones and the presence of a human foot were particularly striking. This indicates that the canoe was probably used by the Maya during rituals and was placed in the cave on purpose.

The researchers suggest that the remains of the armadillo may serve as a hint of an entrance to the underworld, as the Mayans believed that caves and sinkholes were portals to the afterlife. The armadillo symbolized one of the gods.

According to the scientists, the armadillo remains may be "a hint of entry into the underworld" because the Maya believed that caves were portals to the underworld, so they used armadillos as an "avatar" for God L, a jaguar deity with a cape similar to the armored pattern of an armadillo's shell.

The detailed examination of the canoe also provides archaeologists with additional evidence of its use in sacred ceremonies, as its design was unusually heavy: the canoe had "very heavy" bow and stern parts, making it unsuitable for swimming.

The canoe was originally thought to date from between 830 and 950 AD. However, carbon analysis revealed that the wood used to make the canoe dates back to the 16th century.

This indicates that the Maya kept their rituals even after the arrival of the Spanish colonizers.

Archaeologists continue to study the canoe at the site to avoid damaging it. This discovery reveals new information about Mayan culture and their religious life after contact with the Spanish conquerors.

