Mayan victim with jade ring found in Mexico (photo)

Experts from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) in Mexico have found another Mayan burial site. The sacrificed person was wearing a precious piece of jewellery, a jade ring.

The discovery was made during diligent excavations by archaeologists in an ancient Mayan city known as El Tigre or Itzamkanak, INAH reports. The city's name translates to "place of the snake lizard".

It is noted that the find is approximately 1200 years old.

Head of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) Diego Prieto Hernández shared the details of this important find. According to him, the skeleton was part of a funeral sacrifice.

"The ceremonial decoration included two large vessels. These containers were topped with ceramic bowls that were used as lids. One vessel attracted the attention of archaeologists. The skeleton of a young man was found inside. In addition, this person was placed in a bent position. A well-preserved jade ring was also found near the remains. This ring was quite unique and stood out," Hernández said.

Taking into account the characteristics of the containers, experts believe that this burial can be linked to the Late Classic period, which dates back to 600-800 AD. In addition, this era corresponds to the peak of population and political influence in El Tigre.

Scientists hope to discover any other related objects that may be associated with this discovery, such as seeds or smaller jewellery.

