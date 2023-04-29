Several strong magnetic storms are expected in May: when exactly

In May, the Earth will be covered by medium and strong magnetic storms that will last for several days. During such periods, people complain of feeling unwell.

Interestingly, some people don't even feel the impact of the storms, others are in a depressed mood, while others suffer from serious migraines, joint pain, exacerbation of chronic diseases, etc.

It is worth taking care of your condition in advance, so you should know the following dangerous dates in May:

May 11-17 - a strong magnetic storm;

May 20-25 - medium power;

May 28 - a powerful magnetic storm.

This calendar was published by the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the United States.

How to survive magnetic storms and protect your health

On dangerous days, you should follow simple recommendations:

Eat right, limit fatty foods, engage in physical activity, exercise, and walk in the fresh air.

Get enough sleep and rest.

Drink more clean water, and replace coffee with herbal tea. Give up alcoholic beverages.

Avoid stress, overly emotional, and disturbing events.

Check the contents of your home first aid kit for the necessary medications.

