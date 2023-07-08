Mass grave with remains of 25 soldiers found in Lebanon: they died a terrible death

A group of international archaeologists has discovered two graves in the well of the Sidon Castle in Lebanon, where the remains of 25 soldiers who died during the Crusades in the Middle Ages were found. A radiocarbon dating study revealed that the soldiers died in the 13th century. According to historical data, they died during the storming of Sidon Castle in 1253 by the Mamluks or in 1260 during the Mongol attack.

Archaeologists found European-style belt buckles and coins at the excavation site. DNA and isotopic composition of the teeth of the fallen soldiers showed that some of them were born in Europe, while others had a mixed genealogy with the locals of the Holy Land.

Scientists believe that all the crusaders died in the same battle, as stab wounds and cuts from swords and axes were found on their bones. Most of the injuries are on the backs, indicating that the soldiers were attacked from behind as they fled from the enemy. Some of the crusaders were decapitated, as can be seen from the wounds on their necks.

"The location of the body remains indicates that they were left to decompose on the ground and then thrown into a well. Some of the bones were charred, which may indicate that some of the bodies were burned," explained Martin Smith, author of the study.

It is assumed that the bodies of the knights were buried during the Seventh Crusade in 1253 by King Louis IX of France.

