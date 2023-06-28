Death toll in Kramatorsk rises after Russian missile attack, search operation continues. Updated (photos, videos)

On the evening of June 27, Russian terrorists fired Iskander missiles at Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. One of the missiles hit a cafe with people inside.

The National Police reported that after the attack on Kramatorsk, 10 people were killed, including three children, and more than 60 others were injured (including an 8-month-old baby).

The regional prosecutor's office notes that apartment buildings, commercial premises, cars, a post office and other buildings were also in the epicenter of the explosion, with windows, glass and doors blown out. "Rescuers are currently working at the site. The debris is being cleared," the agency said.

"Rescuers are dismantling the rubble of the destroyed building and searching for people who are likely to be under the rubble," the SES said.

As a reminder, in the evening of June 27, Russian militants attacked the center of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

It was established that the enemy launched S-300 missiles, hitting a catering establishment. According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the regional military administration, the Russians also struck the village of Bilenke, Kramatorsk district, which is located in the suburbs.

