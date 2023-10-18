Magnetic storm is expected at the end of the week: how to protect yourself

Magnetic storms can have a significant impact on the well-being of people, especially those who are weather-dependent. At the end of October we will have to experience two more magnetic storms and one of them will be powerful.

Magnetic storms are geophysical phenomena arising from the interaction of the solar wind with the Earth's magnetosphere. The solar wind is a stream of charged particles that the Sun ejects into the space during solar flares and solar mass ejections (CMEs). These particles contain mostly protons and electrons.

When the solar wind interacts with the Earth's magnetosphere, it can lead to various effects, including magnetic storms.

According to meteorologists, a weak magnetic storm is expected on October 23-26, and from 29 to 30 - a magnetic storm of medium intensity.

Magnetic storms can have an impact on weather-sensitive people. It is thought that weather dependence, which includes a meteosensitivity, may be related to changes in the weather, including increased solar activity that accompanies magnetic storms.

Symptoms with geomagnetic fluctuations:

Headaches and migraines

Arrhythmias

Low or elevated BP

Mood changes and sleep disturbances

Exacerbation of associated conditions

General discomfort

It is important to note that reactions to magnetic storms can be individualized, and not all weather-sensitive people experience similar symptoms or sensations. Most scientific studies suggest a weak or insignificant link between magnetic storms and physical symptoms.

If you are experiencing a malaise due to magnetic storms, it is recommended that you contact your doctor for a specific treatment advice.

As a reminder, when seasonal migrations of birds and other animals take place, they orient themselves using the geomagnetic field. However, coronal mass ejections on the Sun regularly provoke magnetic storms on Earth, which can temporarily disrupt the navigation process of birds on long-distance flights.

