At the end of June, a three-day magnetic storm will cover the Earth, what to prepare for

Experts have warned of a three-day magnetic storm that will hit the Earth due to new solar flares. Geomagnetic disturbances can be noticeable for the elderly and weather-dependent inhabitants of our planet.

According to Meteoagent, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has updated information on space disturbances in the last days of June.

According to scientists, the last magnetic storm of June will be a weak one, of the G1 category. It will last from June 28 to 30 included.

Magnetic storms are the result of the interaction of the solar wind with the Earth's magnetic field. When explosions occur on the Sun, large amounts of charged particles (electrons and protons) are ejected into space. These particles form the solar wind, which can reach the Earth within hours to days.

Video of the day

Read also: Magnetic storms in June 2023: dangerous dates announced

When the solar wind collides with the Earth's magnetic field, an interaction process occurs, as a result of which solar wind particles enter the Earth's atmosphere near the poles. Magnetic storms can affect various technologies and infrastructure.

Magnetic storms can have certain impacts on our planet and its inhabitants. For example, they can cause changes in the Earth's magnetic field, which can affect the work of compasses and navigation systems. In addition, severe magnetic storms can cause interruptions in satellite communications, radio and television broadcasts, as well as affect power grids, causing power outages.

For the inhabitants of the Earth, magnetic storms generally do not pose a direct health threat. However, some people may experience physical symptoms during magnetic storms, such as headaches, mood changes, drowsiness, or insomnia.

Earlier, we reported that astrophotographers Andrew McCarthy and Jason Hansel created an amazing image of the Sun. Their teamwork resulted in the most detailed 140-megapixel illustration of our star.

Earlier, scientists invented a way to fly to Mars in just 45 days instead of one year.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!