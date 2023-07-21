Three more magnetic storms to be experienced in late July: when to expect headaches

July turned out to be too intense with magnetic storms of varying degrees of power. However, we will have to go through more periods of geomagnetic fluctuations by the end of the month.

Magnetic storms can affect the health and well-being of almost everyone. Even those who are not weather-dependent can experience particularly strong solar flares.

According to the Meteoagent portal, this month, minor geomagnetic disturbances (3 points) are expected on the 26th, 30th, and 31st.

Experts advise preparing for these periods in advance and taking care of your health. It is important to get more rest during strong magnetic storms and avoid excessive physical activity. Since July is characterized by high air temperatures, it is important to avoid overheating.

During such periods, it is recommended to have medications for chronic diseases on hand and increase fluid intake. In addition, you should avoid alcohol and fatty foods that can burden the stomach.

It's also helpful to spend more time outdoors and keep a regular sleep schedule. A contrast shower can help improve your well-being during strong magnetic storms.

In general, following these simple tips will help reduce the impact of magnetic storms on the body and ensure a more comfortable course of this period.

