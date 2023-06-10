4 children who survived a plane crash and lived in the Amazon jungle for more than 40 days were rescued in Colombia: an amazing story (photos)

An amazing incident happened in Colombia: four young children managed to survive a plane crash and a forty-day stay in the wild Amazon jungle. One hundred soldiers and a group of local residents were looking for them.

On 1 May, the light aircraft was flying from Araracuara, located in the Amazon jungle in southern Colombia, to San Jose del Guaviare. A short time later, he disappeared, before which the pilot reported engine problems. A search team of 100 soldiers found the wreckage of the aircraft 2 weeks later. There were adults and 4 children on board - 13, 9, 4 and 1 year old. All the adults died, and the children were not found at the crash site - only the body of their mother was there.

Local residents who knew the area well joined the search. Gradually, the rescuers managed to find traces of the children's stay in the jungle: a hut made of leaves, footprints, scissors, a pair of tennis shoes, a towel and a nappy. They were eventually found in a remote location between the departments of Caquetá and Guaviare, not far from the crash site. The children were in satisfactory condition, although very weak.

"The four children who survived the 1 May plane crash in the Guaviare forest in southern Colombia have been found alive," the military announced. Four brothers from the indigenous community of Vitoto - 13-year-old Leslie Mukutui, nine-year-old Soleini Mukutui, four-year-old Tien Noriel Ronoc Mukutui and one-year-old Christine Neriman Ronoc Mukutui - survived in the jungle for 40 days.

"Good news for the whole country! The four children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle are alive," said Colombian President Gustavo Petro. He also added that the four brothers are "weakened and need to wait for a medical assessment, and it is also necessary to understand "what their mental state is".

The children were flown by helicopter to the San Jose Guaviare Joint Command Post and from there to Bogota.

According to local media, the children managed to survive thanks to living in an indigenous community. The leader of the Guana indigenous people stressed that "this is a virgin jungle, dense, dangerous" and that "they had to go back to the knowledge they had acquired in the community, to the knowledge of their ancestors, to survive", adding that they were raised by their grandmother, who is an expert from the Araracuara Indigenous Reserve. She passed on traditional survival knowledge that helped them to escape the jungle, surrounded by wild animals and with minimal food.

