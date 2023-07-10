In China, customs officers detained a woman who was transporting live snakes. She wrapped them in nylon stockings and put them near her chest.

According to the Shanghai Daily, the woman was stopped by Shenzhen customs officers in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong while crossing the border at the Futian port in Shenzhen. She was trying to hide five live corn snakes on her body.

Customs officers say that their attention was drawn to the "shapes" of the female traveler. So they asked her to undergo a full body search.

Officers seized five live snakes wrapped in stockings that the tourist was holding near her chest. The corn snakes were handed over to the relevant agencies.

A criminal case was opened against the tourist. Her fate will be decided by the court.

