Shan Dynasty tombs containing more than 200 jewels unearthed in China (photo)

In China, archaeologists have discovered a huge area of buildings made of rammed earth, cemeteries, and bronze foundries on the Loess Plateau. The find dates back to about 3,200 years ago.

This place, which covers 11 hills and is located today in Shaanxi province, was home to regional power during the Shang Dynasty, a Bronze Age period that lasted from 1600 to 1046 BC. It is reported by Artnet.

It is noted that archaeologists have discovered more than 200 burials. They hope to better understand the site's political and cultural ties to the Shang Dynasty capital, Yinxiu, located about 350 miles east on the banks of the Huang He in China's central plains.

It is the largest site of its kind discovered in the area, and of particular interest to archaeologists were the nine tombs excavated that belonged to high-ranking nobility. Inside, they found many precious objects, including accessories attached to horses and chariots, swallow-shaped jewelry inlaid with turquoise, bone tools marked with animal patterns, gold earrings, copper arrowheads and axe points, and lacquered tableware.

This is the first time that late Shang Dynasty horse and chariot accessories have been found on the Loess Plateau, and it may help explain how burial customs evolved. The researchers also noted significant stylistic similarities between the bronze, lacquer and bone objects and those previously found elsewhere in the Shang Dynasty, including Yinxiu.

