First complete burial of a panda in a 2000-year-old tomb discovered in China (photo)

Chinese archaeologists have discovered what they claim to be the first complete skeleton of a great panda in the tomb of a Han Dynasty emperor, which is more than 2000 years old. It is believed that the great panda was sacrificed.

The animal was supposed to accompany Emperor Wen, who ruled from 180 to 157 BC, to the afterlife. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

The animal's remains were in a satellite pit, with its head facing the tomb. The tomb is located in the modern city of Xi'an in Shaanxi province, once the capital of China.

Archaeologists have found a wide variety of wild animals in the royal tombs of Shaanxi, which they believe were a symbol of the status of Han rulers.

Tigers and yaks were also buried with the emperor, and the remains of a red crane, peacock, snub-nosed monkey, and turtle were found in his mother's tomb.

It is possible that during the Han Dynasty there were more pandas in Shaanxi, indicating that the climate in the province was wetter and warmer than today, allowing bamboo to grow.

