Piece of 200 million years old dinosaur spine discovered in China

Chinese archaeologists have discovered a unique and significant artefact, a fragment of a dinosaur spine that lived about 200 million years ago.

It is reported by UNIAN

This fragment includes a 40-centimeter-long section of the caudal bone, which consists of five interconnected vertebrae. Scientists are convinced that this bone was of great importance because it was the centre of mass for the dinosaur and ensured its balance.

It is not yet known what species this bone belonged to. However, scientists have managed to determine the age of the dinosaur itself.

