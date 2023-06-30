More than 220 more Terracotta Warriors were discovered in a burial pit near the mausoleum of Emperor Qin Shi Huang in the Chinese province of Shaanxi. Archaeologists also found 16 Terracotta horses, four chariots, weapons, and production tools.

According to Shen Maosheng, a researcher at the Emperor Qin Shi Huang Mausoleum Museum, scientists have made several very important discoveries during the excavations. For example, the scheme of army formation in the burial was preliminarily clarified. In addition, scientists understood how the Terracotta Warriors were made: the bodies of the statues were carved before the arms were attached.

The largest excavated burial pit with an area of 14260 hid infantry and chariots.

The Terracotta Warriors and horses were buried with the first emperor of the Qin Dynasty, Qin Shi Huang, in 210-209 BC. In March 1974, they were discovered by a local peasant while drilling a well. In 1978, excavations began.

