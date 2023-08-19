Skates 3000 years old found in China

Ancient ice skates made of animal bones more than three thousand years ago have been discovered in the southern part of China.

This incredible discovery took place during archaeological excavations in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (Northwest China). According to information recently presented at a special meeting to mark the 2022 Xinjiang Archaeological Year, the artefacts were discovered in a large burial site that can be dated to the 16th-15th centuries BC.

Xinhua writes about it.

The site of the discovery is Nilka County, Ili-Kazakhstan District, where archaeological excavations began in 2019.

Scientists have determined that the skates are made of cattle and horse bones. Their shape and structure are virtually indistinguishable from similar artefacts found in Europe.

In addition, dozens of wooden vehicle parts, including 11 wooden wheels, as well as numerous fragments of ceramics, stone tools, animal bones and bronze items were also discovered during the excavations.

