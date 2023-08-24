A stone epitaph of an influential official of the Song Dynasty was found in China

Chinese archaeologists have discovered an epitaph dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279) in Hubei Province in northern China. This important find was made in the village of Dongshan.

The epitaph, created in 1126 AD, has survived a long time period of 896 years. Experts note that it is intended to honor the memory of Meng Xiao, a local official.

The size of the epitaph is impressive: it is 88 cm long, 56 cm wide, and 20 cm thick. Made of bluestone, it is engraved in great detail. Lotuses and other flowers adorn the peripheral lines of the epitaph. This artifact describes Meng's life from his early career to his death.

