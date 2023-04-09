In China, a man was sentenced for scaring more than a thousand chickens to death

In China, a court arrested a man who scared to death more than a thousand neighborhood chickens. The attacker did it in order to take revenge on the neighbor.

In addition to the fine, the criminal was also sentenced to six months in prison with a year of probation. This is reported by CNN.

It is said that in April 2022, a man surnamed Zhong cut down trees belonging to a man surnamed Gu without permission. For revenge, Gu repeatedly stormed Zhong's farm at night.

It is not known what exactly the criminal wanted to do. However, he used a flashlight, which caused panic among the animals on the farm.

Thus, during Gu's first foray into the farm, about 500 chickens died in a stampede trying to get lost in a pile.

It is clarified that the Chinese were then detained. He was forced to pay a fine of 3,000 yuan, equivalent to $436.

However, this did not stop Gu, so he attacked a neighbor's farm a second time. As a result, another 640 birds died.

The court ruled that the attacker intentionally caused damage to Zhong and valued the 1,100 dead chickens at 13,840 yuan ($2,015).

