An archaeological study has revealed the ancient use of coal in China around 3,600 years ago, the earliest documented example of the extraction and use of this fuel by ancient people.

Read also: Scientists explain why insects flock to the light

During excavations in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region of China, scientists found traces of coal mining near the Kashi River, a place of a large settlement 3600-2900 years ago. This was reported by the Independent.

There was no reliable data on when ancient people began to actively use coal as a fuel. Previous records showed the use of coal around 2152-1730 years ago during the Han Dynasty of China. A new study now confirms that coal was used much earlier, namely about 3,600 years ago.

Video of the day

Archaeologists have explored a region of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, where they found evidence of the beginning of the cultivation of various crops and domestication of livestock about 3,800 years ago. This led to an increased demand for fuel for metallurgical activities, which stimulated the use of coal as an alternative energy source.

Scientists believe that limited wood resources contributed to the shift to coal to meet the growing need for fuel energy. With coal available to all, ancient people were able to ensure the more efficient functioning of their communities and the development of metallurgy.

This discovery allows us to better understand the early history of human use of coal and its important role in the development of ancient civilizations. Mankind has sought to find new sources of fuel to meet its energy needs since its inception. Coal was one of the first steps on the road to progress and development.

Earlier, scientists explained how cats manage to land on their paws when they fall.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!