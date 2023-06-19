In Kyiv, near the Park of Partisan Glory, a moose was spotted resting on a football field (photo).

In Kyiv's Park of Partisan Glory, an unexpected and intriguing incident unfolded when a moose made an appearance. The animal found itself on a soccer field, running anxiously before deciding to rest and recline on the grass.

Read also: Grabbed by the hand: in Kyiv, patrol policemen prevented a man from jumping off a bridge at the last moment (video)

The incident attracted a crowd of park-goers who hurried to capture photos and videos of this extraordinary encounter with a wild creature. As word spread, speculations arose among passersby regarding the moose's origins. Some witnesses suggested that it had ventured from the forested area adjacent to the park.

Video of the day

Notably, prior to this event, no moose had ever been observed in the park, making the animal's appearance a genuine surprise for visitors.

Concerned citizens promptly notified the police and rescuers for assistance. The police arrived at the scene, but unfortunately, they could not undertake any concrete action and eventually decided to leave the park.

Currently, the moose remains on the football field, taking rest and presumably recuperating before eventually returning to its natural habitat.

It is worth noting that in Kyiv, from time to time, there are similar cases when moose get lost in the city. A few months ago, for example, a moose was spotted walking the streets in one of Kyiv's residential neighborhoods. This incident was widely discussed among local residents.

As a reminder, in February 2023, in Kyiv, patrol policemen detained a man who was driving a BMW through the streets of Kyiv at a speed of over 150 km/h. His wife accused the police of excessive use of force.

If you wish to stay updated on the latest news regarding the war and events in Ukraine, you may consider subscribing to our Telegram channel!