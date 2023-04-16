Muromets Park in Kyiv turned into a lake due to flooding (video)

In Kyiv, Muromets Park turned into a reservoir due to a flood. Spring floods flooded not only the territory of the park, but also 10,747 hectares of agricultural land in the Volyn, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions.

Eyewitnesses posted a video on the Internet, taken with the help of a drone, showing how much the water rose. Gazebos, sports courts, shops, cafes, and restaurants were flooded.

Read also: Magnolias and cherry blossoms have blossomed in Kyiv: addresses of free photo zones

Park "Muromets" is located in the Desnyan district of Kyiv between two sleepy districts - Obolonya on the right bank of the Dnieper, and Vygurivshchyna-Troyeshchyna - on the left.

Video of the day

In addition, there is currently a seasonal rise in the water level in Ukraine within the boundaries of the Dnipro, Desna, Seim, Pripyat, Horyn, and Zahidny Bug rivers. The hydrological situation is under control, but significant flooding occurs in places.

We will remind you that in the capital, at the beginning of Shevchenko Boulevard, where a monument to Lenin stood for many years, it is proposed to install a free public toilet.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!