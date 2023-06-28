In Kyiv, a man climbed a tree and made demands about Putin (video)

In Kyiv, near the Vasylkivska metro station, a man climbed a tree. He refused to come down and made demands.

In particular, the man demanded that Russian President Vladimir Putin die. The video of the incident was posted online.

"Kyiv. At the Vasylkivska metro station, a man climbed a tree and does not want to come down, demanding that Putin die, the Ministry of Emergency Situations is on the way, the police are on the spot," the statement reads.

Read also: Comedian Yuri Veliky showed a parody of Lukashenko, Kadyrov and Yanukovych's talks with Prigozhin (video)

Video of the day

In the video, you can see a group of people gathered under a tree, which the man climbed. They probably persuaded him to come down.

There are no details about the man's condition.

As a reminder, in Russia, a businessman and an ex-patriate bathed naked in a vat of milk at a factory.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!