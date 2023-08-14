Archaeologists unearth 2000-year-old pyramid with treasures in Kazakhstan

Archaeologists from the Eurasian National University (ENU) have discovered a hexagonal pyramid dating back to the Early Bronze Age around 2000 BC.

The pyramid was discovered at the Kirykungyr archaeological site, which is located near the village of Toktamys, located in the Abay region of Kazakhstan.

Previous excavations conducted since 2014 have revealed a cluster of mounds from the Hun and Saka periods containing burial deposits of ceramic vessels, food offerings, and bronze beads, according to the ENU website.

"The pyramid is built with high precision," said Ulan Umitkaliyev of the Department of Archeology and Ethnology at ENU. According to him, it is a very sophisticated and complex structure.

Video of the day

Read also: In Serbia, during the work, miners found an ancient Roman ship of the III-IV centuries

According to the researchers, the structure has a hexagonal shape, with each of the six sides measuring 12.8 meters in length. The interior has several circular elements, and the outer walls depict animals, including images of horses.

During the excavations, ceramics, gold earrings, and various jewelry were also found.

"The discovery of horse bones around the structure indicates that it was associated with the cult of the horse, an important animal that was idolized by people inhabiting the Eurasian steppe," the Institute notes.

The discovery of the pyramid is significant because it is the oldest pyramid discovered in Kazakhstan. It also indicates a high level of cultural development of the inhabitants of the Eurasian steppe in the Bronze Age.

Archaeologists continue excavations and hope to find more information about the purpose of the pyramid and its cultural significance.

As a reminder, a strange skull hundreds of thousands of years old was found in China.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!