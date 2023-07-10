A unique mausoleum dating back to the 15th century was discovered by archaeologists in the Korgalzhinsky district of Akmola region, not far from the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana. This is the third mausoleum found on the territory of a medieval settlement in this region.

The foundation of the structure was preserved, and the rest was restored by archaeologists. The original materials of the mausoleum date back to the period of the medieval Bytygai monument. After preserving the lower part of the building, the architects decided to restore the mausoleum to give it its original appearance, reports Khabar 24 TV channel.

Read also: Archaeologists found 25 strange Stone Age pits in England (photo)

Video of the day

The main part of the foundation, the upper part of the structure, the dome and the portal were restored.

In terms of its architecture, this monument belongs to the portal-domed structures of the Golden Horde era. The mausoleum has an octagonal shape, with each side slightly more than one and a half meters, and a diameter of about 4.5 meters. It is constructed of burnt and half-baked bricks connected with lime mortar.

In the past, this place was used as a pilgrimage site.

Earlier it was reported that excavations in Sarayshyk are continuing, with the aim of creating an open-air museum at the site before the next Kurultai.

Archaeological finds, such as this mausoleum, help to study the history and culture of Kazakhstan and reveal new aspects of the country's past, archaeologists say.

Earlier in Turkey, archaeologists found a three-room Urartian tomb with a place for sacrifices.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!