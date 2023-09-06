On the eve of frost: what to do with a tomato harvest that is not yet ripe

Green tomatoes can ripen quickly and turn red in just two to three days if certain storage rules are followed. Summer house residents shared useful tips on how to achieve this result.

Apostrophe writes about it. To do this, you need to collect unripe tomatoes and place them in boxes along with some fruits that help accelerate the ripening of these vegetables. Ripe apples of any variety are especially effective for this purpose.

Experts recommend adding four ripe apples to a box next to green tomatoes. After that, you should check the condition of the tomatoes from time to time as they can ripen faster than you expect. This usually takes about two to three days.

In addition, it is important to remember that all green tomatoes should be harvested before the night temperature drops below 5 degrees Celsius. They will lose their quality and cannot be stored for a long time, so it is better to use them or throw them away if they freeze.

