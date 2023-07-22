Scientists from Canada are studying a mysterious letter that was probably thrown into the Atlantic Ocean by a girl on board the Titanic. This letter dated 1912 exists, but researchers are considering the possibility of its falsification.

On a spring day in 1912, 12-year-old Mathilde Lefebvre, along with her mother, brothers and sisters, was traveling by ship across the Atlantic, dreaming of meeting her relatives in the United States after a long separation. Unfortunately, their reunion did not happen, as the ship they were traveling on to the United States was the famous Titanic, which was shipwrecked.

A team of researchers from the University of Quebec decided to find out if the letter that was found on the Canadian coast belonged to Matilda Lefebvre more than a century ago.

"I'm throwing this bottle into the sea in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. In a few days we will reach New York," the letter reads. "If anyone finds it, please inform the Lefebvre family in Leuven."

The message signed by Matilda Lefebvre was found by a family from New Brunswick on the sandy coast near the Bay of Fundy.

"So far, we have not been able to detect any signs of forgery," said Nicolas Beaudry, a professor of history and archeology at the University of Quebec who is studying the letter. According to him, it is known that Matilda Lefebvre was indeed a passenger on the Titanic.

"She was the daughter of Frank Lefebvre, a miner from northern France who went to seek his fortune in America," Beaudry added.

Frank Lefebvre found a job in the American mining industry in Iowa and moved there with his four older children. After receiving a sufficient amount of money, he invited his wife and four younger children, including Mathilde, to join him.

The team of scientists should be able to date the letter using radiocarbon analysis of the materials on which it was written, as well as the bottle it was found in and its stopper.

"The materials are consistent with the time, but this does not exclude the possibility of a forgery or a prank," Beaudry said.

At the time, hoaxes were popular because the press often published maritime stories that attracted readers' attention.

"That's why the team is also focusing on analyzing the handwriting and language used in the letter," Beaudry emphasized.

In general, it is too early to conclude the authenticity of the letter. There is also a possibility that the exact answer to this question will not be found.

