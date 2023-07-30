Ancient mosaic depicting biblical Samson discovered in Israel.

According to researchers, this shows the influence of early Christian rule on the Jewish people. This is reported by The Christian Post.

The discovery was made in the ancient Jewish village of Hukok, which is located in the Israeli Lower Galilee. The mosaic panels on the synagogue floor depict biblical stories, including Samson and the foxes from Judges 15:4 and Samson carrying the gates of Gaza, as in Judges 16:3.

Video of the day

Read also: Underwater robot finds 2000-year-old treasure in the Mediterranean (photos and video)

The newly discovered mosaic on the floor near the main entrance consists of a large panel with an inscription in Hebrew contained within a wreath. The Aramaic inscription contains the names of what appear to be the donors who funded the mosaic or the artists who created it.

Other panels depict a tiger hunting a goat, while another shows a Philistine horseman and a dead Philistine. Archaeologists say that the discovered remains indicate that Hukok really "flourished" during the fourth, fifth and sixth centuries.

As a reminder, an 1800-year-old marble statue of a nymph was discovered during excavations in Spain.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!