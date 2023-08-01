Archaeologists have found a bronze helmet dating back to the era of Ancient Greece in an Israeli port on the Mediterranean coast. The find is striking in its age: it was made in the VI century BC.

The Israeli Antiquities Authority reported that this helmet belonged to a warrior from the ancient Greek city-states who lived during the conflict between Greece and the Persian Empire. It is important to note that the helmet is made in the traditional Corinthian style and is a unique example of a combat headgear of the Hoplites, Greek infantrymen.

The researchers noted that the helmet looks somewhat deteriorated, rusted and cracked after centuries of exposure to water, but it has retained its structure quite well. It is skillfully crafted from a single sheet of bronze. With the help of a sophisticated technique using heat and a hammer, it was possible to achieve a helmet weight that would not burden the warrior but still provide effective head protection.

The helmet has interesting details, including an intricate peacock tail pattern above its "eyes". This is the only helmet of the "Doric" type found on the coast of Israel. It was discovered by the owner of a Dutch dredging vessel Hugo Van de Graaf in a port city in northern Israel.

According to archaeologists, this helmet may belong to a Greek soldier who was on a warship in the Mediterranean. Such a ship and its crew could have been flooded or the helmet fell into the water.

According to experts, although the fully enclosed helmet had a horsehair crest and provided excellent protection for the warrior's head, it limited the view due to its closed structure. Such helmets are considered rare finds and are often found at the burial sites of prominent warriors or major battles. This discovery helps to better understand the ancient military traditions and history of Ancient Greece.

