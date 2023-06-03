Stone with curses to 3500-year-old city governor found in Israel

During excavations on the territory of the ancient Temple-Pillar complex in the City of David, an archaeologist named Elie Shukron found a clay tablet with mysterious inscriptions. He was able to read the 3,500-year-old text, which turned out to be a curse on the then governor of the city.

If the professor is right, this text will be recognised as the oldest ever discovered in Jerusalem.

According to the scientist, the stone was used during a voodoo ceremony, and the inscription was probably made by priests or direct enemies of the governor.

If the professor's translation is accurate, the tablet reads: "cursed, cursed, you will surely die" and highlighted "the governor of the city".

