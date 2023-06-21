Fragments of a scroll with a text from the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets found in Israel

Excerpts of a 2000-year-old Bible scroll written in Greek were found in caves near the Dead Sea. The Bible scroll includes excerpts from the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets, including Zechariah and Nahum.

This is reported by Naked Science.

Scientists have discovered that the text on the scroll was written by two people. 11 lines of them have already been reconstructed. In addition, scientists were able to identify discrepancies with later versions of the same texts.

In addition to the scrolls, arrowheads and spears, woven material, sandals, and lice combs were also found in the cave. In another place, there was a skeleton of a child aged 6-12: it was wrapped in cloth and buried in the fetal position. The research showed that the skeleton was about six thousand years old.

Moreover, they found a plant fibers lid basket of 10,5 thousand years old, which is already called the oldest find of its kind.

