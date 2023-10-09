Archaeologists discover cache of Byzantine gold coins in Israel (photo)

In Israel, archaeologists have discovered a secret cache of Byzantine-era coins in a stone wall in the ancient city of Banias. The coins are made of pure gold and date back to 635 AD.

The coins contain portraits of Emperors Phocas and Heraclius. Experts believe that these coins were hidden during the Muslim conquest of the region, at the end of the reign of Heraclius, Greek city times reports.

The excavations were carried out on the Golan Heights, the territory that Israel captured from Syria during the Six Day War. The find provides insight into the historical context of the region at the time, shedding light on a tumultuous period of conflict and conquest.

The owner of these coins could have hidden them, fearing war, with the hope of one day returning to recover his fortune.

This discovery gives a snapshot of the past, demonstrating the uncertain times and challenges people faced during periods of war and upheaval.

