A relic of Caligula's time found in Lake Nemi in Italy (video)

A stone head has been found in Lazio, Italy, which is arousing interest among historians and scientists who suggest it is connected to the mysterious ships at the bottom of Lake Nemi. Research indicates that it dates back to the 1st century AD, around the time of Caligula's reign.

The ships of Lake Nemi, colossal vessels that were built in the 1st century AD during the reign of the Roman Emperor Caligula, have always attracted the attention of researchers. Although the exact purpose of these ships is still a matter of hypothesis, some scholars believe they may have served as luxurious floating palaces, while others see their potential religious significance due to the lake's sanctity, La Repubblica reports.

Local fishermen had known about the existence of these wrecks for decades, but the first official exploration began in 1446 at the initiative of Cardinal Prospero Colonna and Leon Battista Alberti. However, the ships were at a considerable depth of 18.3 meters, which made it impossible to raise them. Colonna's and Alberti's attempts were unsuccessful, and their efforts led to damage to the preserved wood.

In 1927, Benito Mussolini, the Italian dictator, ordered to drain the Lake Nemi to locate the wrecks. However, the process faced difficulties due to mud eruptions and subsidence of the lake bed, which made it impossible to fully recover the ships until 1932.

The first ship found, known as the Prima nave, was 70 meters long and 20 meters wide. The second ship, the "Seconda nave," was even larger, measuring 73 meters long and 24 meters wide. Both vessels were elaborately decorated with layers of paint and tarred wool on the top decks, as well as marble mosaics and gilded copper tiles on the roof.

According to the famous Roman historian Suetonius, the ships were equipped with luxurious baths, galleries and salons, and contained a large number of vines and fruit trees. The amazing details included ten rows of oars and lavishly decorated sterns adorned with precious stones.

Unfortunately, during World War II in 1944, the museum, which housed the Lake Nemi ships, was damaged by artillery fire of the allies targeting a nearby German artillery position. The fire that resulted from the bombardment destroyed the ships, leaving only a few charred fragments of wood and bronze items.

As for the stone head found, research is still at an early stage. According to preliminary estimates, it may date back to the 1st century AD, which coincides with the reign of Caligula. The Nemi City Council has notified the relevant authorities to conduct an examination to determine the authenticity and value of this potentially priceless artifact.

This discovery represents a major breakthrough in the study of the mysterious ships of Lake Nemi and may shed new light on their purpose and significance in Roman history. Researchers and archaeologists are interested in further studying this unique find, which may reveal new and fascinating details about the life and culture of the ancient Romans.

