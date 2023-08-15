In Italy, a rescuer accidentally discovered an ancient amphora in the sea (photo)

In Italy, a lifeguard accidentally became an archaeologist when he discovered an ancient amphora in the sea. It happened on the waterfront of Latina.

The man came across the neck of an ancient amphora dating back to the second century BC. The lifeguard immediately delivered the find to the coast guard for all necessary checks, according to ANSA.

The rescuer carefully assembled the neck of the amphora, secured it, and contacted the Coast Guard's maritime department. The discovery took place on the left side of the coast of the Pontic capital, at the height of the sixth passage.

The find, which is perfectly preserved, thus dates from Roman times, probably having been washed up on the Pontic beach by the current. This type of amphora was used in ancient times for the maritime transportation of wine, oil, and other goods along trade routes bordering Italy.

