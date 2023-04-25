Two thousand years old silver coins discovered in Italy (photo)

In Italy, archaeologists have discovered a treasure trove of 175 silver Roman coins. They are estimated to be worth tens of thousands of dollars in today's currency at face value alone.

The discovery was made near Livorno in Tuscany. The study showed that the treasure may have been buried by soldiers during the Roman Civil War in 82 BC.

It is noted that the soldier used a small terracotta pot for this purpose. At that time, Roman general Lucius Cornelius Sulla fought against the leaders of the Roman Republic throughout Italy, which led to his victory and ascension to the position of dictator of the state.

In total, the found treasure, dating from the late Republican era, consists of 175 silver denarii in good condition. The only exceptions are two coins that are broken and can be fully assembled, and one that is broken into two parts.

The original number of coins must have been very close to or even the same as the number found. Despite the container being broken, many of the denarii were still grouped together, and only a few specimens were found within a short radius of the site.

