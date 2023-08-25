Roman temple of the 1st century BC discovered in Italy (photo)

Archaeologists have discovered a Roman temple in the city of Sarsina in northern Italy. Excavations revealed the remains of a large quadrangular structure dating back to the 1st century BC.

Massive horizontal rows of processed sandstone blocks, the same age as the sandstone floor of the neighbouring forum, formed the podium on which the ancient temple once stood. This is reported by The History Blog.

It is noted that the defensive wall and the temple were built when the settlement became a Roman municipality in the middle of the 1st century BC. Archaeological studies of the temple site show that it was dedicated to the Capitoline Triad, the gods Jupiter, Juno, and Minerva.

Video of the day

Read also: In Italy, 20 statues of people and gods dating back 2000 years were found in perfect condition

Many Italian cities had a Capitol, mirroring the first one built on the Capitoline Hill (hence the name) in Rome. Often they were built at the height of the city.

The remains of the temple consist of a podium covered with marble slabs and a drainage system, but there is evidence that there was an earlier temple of Umbri on this site, dating back to the 4th century BC.

As a reminder, a mysterious tunnel was found under the ruins of the Saski Palace in Poland.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!