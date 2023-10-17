A sealed tomb with the image of Cerberus guarding the underworld found in Italy (photo)

In Italy, a tomb dating back to the time before Christ was discovered. The pristine tomb was unearthed by accident during the laying of a water supply system.

According to IFLScience, archaeologists called the discovery exceptional - the tomb was not subjected to looting or natural factors. Therefore, it has been preserved to this day in almost its original form, which is extremely rare for such objects.

The discovery was made in the town of Giuliano, a suburb of Naples. The site is located on an agricultural field that the local authorities decided to set aside for the expansion of the city's water supply system.

The archaeologists who were called to the site examined the site. According to preliminary estimates, the tomb is approximately 2000 years old.

The publication writes that the tomb was decorated with frescoes depicting some scenes from mythology. In particular, ichthyocentaurs, which are sea gods, were spotted here.

Another fresco depicted Cerberus, a three-headed mythical dog that guarded the entrance to the underworld of Hades.

